The Republican Party is launching a Spanish-language pitch for Hispanics to take advantage of early in-person voting Wednesday, ahead of the party’s second presidential debate, which will be moderated by Univision and the Fox Business Network.

Republican National Committee (RNC) Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel announced the “Deposita Tu Voto” campaign in a Spanish-language video featuring GOP Reps. Mario Díaz-Balart (Fla.), David Valadao (Calif.), Monica De La Cruz (Texas), and Puerto Rico Resident Commissioner Jenniffer González-Colón.

“Deposita Tu Voto is just the latest example of the RNC’s commitment to Hispanic voter outreach,” McDaniel said in a statement.

“This Hispanic Heritage Month, the Republican Party is not only celebrating the contributions Hispanic Americans have made to our great country, but we’re doubling down on our investment in growing our Party by engaging with Hispanic voters on why, where, and how to vote Early.”

Deposita Tu Voto is the Spanish-language counterpart to “Bank Your Vote,” the RNC’s general electorate effort to maximize early voting.

Early voting has surged in the last decade; according to a Gallup poll, only 26 percent of voters planned to vote early in 2014, but 41 percent in 2022 said they wanted to vote before Election

Day.

The trend is especially prevalent in the West, where a large percentage of the Hispanic population lives — 65 percent of Western voters chose early voting in 2022 — and among voters 65 and older, 55 percent opted for early voting, according to the Gallup poll.

Democrats have been quicker to hop on the trend, with 54 percent reporting a preference for early voting in 2022, compared to 32 percent of GOP voters.

The RNC’s early voting campaign will be data-driven: The party’s analytics and digital teams will identify groups more likely to vote early to target with the campaign.

The Spanish-language campaign will also build on Republican successes in targeted Hispanic outreach.

In recent election cycles, Republicans have expanded their Hispanic representation footprint, though they trail Democrats at the national level.

Still, GOP targeting has netted the party tangible results with Hispanic voters and in electing Hispanic Republicans.

The Congressional Hispanic Conference, the grouping of House GOP Hispanics, has 17 members, including some representing traditionally Democratic strongholds, such as De La Cruz.

Updated at 10:20 a.m.