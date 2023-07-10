Former President Trump on Monday took a swipe at Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) over her approach to the 2024 GOP presidential primary field amid reported frustrations from his team that Reynolds has been too cozy with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’s (R) campaign.

“I love Iowa, protected & expanded Ethanol, got 28 Billion Dollars from China for our great Farmers, ended the Estate (Death!) Tax on farms, made the best TRADE deals in history (USMCA, China, & many more), introduced the World to our FARMERS, & kept Iowa’s ‘First in the Nation’ status,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, referencing the GOP’s decision to keep the Iowa caucuses first on its primary calendar despite a push from Democrats to change their primary schedule.

“I opened up the Governor position for Kim Reynolds, & when she fell behind, I ENDORSED her, did big Rallies, & she won,” Trump continued. “Now, she wants to remain ‘NEUTRAL.’ I don’t invite her to events! DeSanctus down 45 points!”

Trump’s post comes days after Reynolds appeared alongside DeSantis’s wife, Casey DeSantis, at the launch of her “Mamas for DeSantis” initiative for the Florida governor’s presidential campaign.

“Thank you to my friend @KimReynoldsIA for joining me for the launch of Mamas for DeSantis,” Casey DeSantis tweeted Friday. “Iowa and Florida are blessed to have strong governors who are holding the line in the name of freedom.”

It also follows a New York Times report detailing frustrations within Trump’s campaign about how Reynolds has appeared to embrace Gov. DeSantis, appearing alongside him at multiple events as he tries to make inroads in the state. The report noted Reynolds did not attend a recent event with Trump when he was in the state.

Reynolds has said she intends to remain neutral in the primary process, telling the Des Moines Register in February she wants all candidates to feel welcome to campaign in the state, which will host its caucus in January 2024 to kick off the GOP primary calendar.

Polling out of Iowa in recent months has shown Trump with a sizable lead over DeSantis, who is running in second, and strategists have argued any challenger to the former president will need a strong showing in the Hawkeye State to have a chance at overtaking him.