How 3 Latina business owners are working through the pandemic

CHICAGO – The rest of the world may have slowed down during the pandemic, but three women in one of the fastest-growing Latino communities in Chicago are thriving.

It took a few weeks to adjust but Jibaritos y Mas in Logan Square has a busy lunch counter every day. It’s a similar story for Casa Yari and Ponce Restaurant. The women say they had to get creative during the pandemic and teach customers about the new restrictions. Carry-out service is a big part of their business now.

The community has also played a role in encouraging them to remain open.

“I’ve never felt so much love like I have these past few months to be honest,” Yari Vargas said.

All three women help solidify some of the trends economists and business analysts have seen over the last decade. In the last five years, women owned businesses grew by 21%. Also, in 2019 — women of color made up half of all women owned businesses.

“In some respects it doesn’t surprise me,” Amy Fahey with First Woman’s Bank said. “They are finding ways to re-tool and deal with whatever circumstances there are.”

