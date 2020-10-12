Special presentation: Celebrating St. Louis area Latinos during Hispanic Heritage month

ST. LOUIS- Hispanic heritage month is in full swing and FOX2 celebrated Latino culture by introducing you to some of your neighbors, local Hispanic Entrepreneurs, Hall of Famer.

Home is a central part to the Latino culture.

“We are family environment people, we like to go to Church, get together, go to festivals, get food, any celebration is with food” said Alejandro Santiago with the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

And this year, the homecoming many look forward to was canceled due to COVID. Organizers had to call off the Hispanic Heritage Festival out of safety.

But Red Latina Communications, a bilingual newspaper, is helping people stay connected.

Cecilia Valzquez owns the paper. She created it 20 years ago after realizing there was a lack of information for her community.

Valzquez says part of her job is also translating information from officials into Spanish or helping a business navigate COVID.

The Cardinals and the Latino Community:

The Cardinals have a rich Hispanic history that dates back decades. In the 1960s, the team was known as the El Birdos because so many Latinos played for the Cardinals. There is even a section dedicated to El Birdos at the St. Louis Hall of Fame and Museum.

For the last few years, the Cardinals have even had a Spanish broadcast for all home games. International fans can even listen online.