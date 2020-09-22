The versatility of Spanish architecture in a time before modern technology

SANTA FE, NM- The influence of the Spanish can be seen in many places around New Mexico, including the designs of businesses and homes.

Experts say it not only provides beauty, but versatility in a time before modern technology.

There are some buildings that even have the Pueblo influence.

Francisco Uvina-Contreras is a historic preservationist with the University of New Mexico. He says the early Spanish settlers designs from Spain and Mexico reflect functionality for everyday living as well as innovative ways to conserve energy when it didn’t even exist.

The early designs used traditional earth flat roofs with fairly thick walls which were good when it comes to thermal qualities in the arrid, hot climate.

Also, the portales, or interior courtyards, form microclimates as well to keep people cool.

The Santa Fe railroad helped spread the Spanish influence to other parts of the Southwest.