IL Governor Race

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
52°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri News
Illinois News
National News
Russia and Ukraine Conflict
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
True Crime
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Black History Month
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
PR Newswire Press Releases
Top Stories
‘Dynamic team’; St. Charles County K9 unit hailed for finding teen in crisis
St. Louis real estate list prices increase over $15k from Jan. to Feb., report says
Tornado sirens go off in error around St. Louis region
Missouri Attorney General: CDC Director should apologize
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
St. Louis Weather News
Daily St. Louis Area Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
BBB warns of charity scams during Ukraine crisis
Video
Top Stories
St. Jude Dream Home’s 4th-Annual Buy-A-Stud Event this weekend
Video
Top Stories
Friday is Employee Appreciation Day!
Video
St. Louis Public Library offering over 70 free summer camps
Video
Harvard study found multiple sclerosis may be caused by a common virus
Video
Tim’s Travels: Custom barrel signs from Old Man Bay
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
St. Louis Cardinals announce candidates for Hall of Fame
Top Stories
St. Louis CITY SC signs new forward from Belgian top-tier club
Kreider’s power-play goal lifts Rangers over Blues, 5-3
Jimerson, Sheppard lift Saint Louis past Rhode Island 80-74
All New Territory: Civic Memorial Eagles earn program’s first state-tournament bid
Video
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
WIN A PAIR OF UNLIMITED LAWN PASSES TO THE 2022 SEASON AT HOLLYWOOD CASINO AMPHITHEATRE!
Top Stories
The Chicks kick off their Tour in St. Louis – Win Tickets Every Day this week!
Top Stories
OneRepublic is coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre – Win tickets!
Win a four-pack of tickets to HAIRSPRAY at the Fox!
Win tickets to the St. Charles Boat Show!
Win tickets to see Celebrity Chef Alton Brown at the Fox!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Be Our Guest Certificates
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Top Stories
How one woman from East St. Louis made a life that became a mission
Video
Top Stories
Red Cross applauds all its workers for American Red Cross month!
Video
Get 30% off tuckpointing, and a free standard single flue Chimney Cover
Video
MAKO system used for hip and knee replacements at SSM Health St. Clare in Fenton
Video
Cheryl’s Herbs has three main things every man needs in his wellness cabinet
Video
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Presidential Libraries, Museums, and more
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Man killed in crash on NB I-255 in Collinsville
Video
Top Stories
Perfect weather leads to perfect time for Rockwell Beer Garden season opening
Video
Top Stories
Brothers-in-law to expand popular Chesterfield bagel business
Video
Workers in downtown St. Louis worry about effects of MLB lockout
Video
Ash Wednesday kicks off Lenten season with return of fish fries
Video
City of Alton dealing with $2.8 million budget shortfall, audit finds
Video
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
About BestReviews
Search
Search
Search
IL Governor Race
Billionaire donates $20M to Irvin bid for Illinois governor
Video
Irvin scores 60 GOP endorsements as financial filings show early warning signs in Bailey campaign
Video
Here’s how much Pritzker’s proposed grocery tax freeze would save you
Video
Rabine opposes early childhood education funding: ‘government shouldn’t be raising kids’
Video
Read Governor Pritzker’s election year State of the State address
Video
More IL Governor Race Headlines
Bailey defends voting to raise property taxes 81% on local school board
Video
Pritzker enjoys ‘comfortable lead’ over GOP field, Rabine early Republican frontrunner, pollster says
In bid to become first Black governor of Illinois, Richard Irvin says ‘All Lives Matter’
Video
Popular
O'Fallon, Missouri demands answers about home gas explosion
Video
Video shows moment house exploded in O’Fallon, Missouri
Video
Brothers-in-law to expand popular Chesterfield bagel business
Video
‘Dynamic team’; St. Charles County K9 unit hailed for finding teen in crisis
Several homes burned in Fenton fire
Video
Tornado sirens go off in error around St. Louis region
How many vaccinated Missourians have died of COVID-19?