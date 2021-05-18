IndyCar drivers set to take the track for first day of practice

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — IndyCar drivers are set to be back at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Tuesday for the first day of Indy 500 practice.

Tuesday’s schedule:

9 a.m. – Gates open

10 a.m – Indianapolis Oval veterans practice

12 p.m. – Indianapolis 500 ROP & Refreshers

3 p.m.- 6 p.m. – Indy 500 practice

Tickets are still available. Adults are $15 and children 15 and under are admitted free with paying adult.

You can purchase at IMS.com or by walking up at the gates.

Keep in mind, all IMS concession stands and merchandise locations are cashless this year. Tap to pay phone payments will also be accepted at concession stands.

Ticketholders also will be able to be vaccinated at the track on Tuesday. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be offered at three first aid stations inside the track when there’s track activity.

Ticketholders can enter Gate 1 and Gate 6 daily to receive their vaccination.

On Friday, the second doses of the Pfizer vaccine will be offered to those who went to family day at the end of April.