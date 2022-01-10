BON JOVI Tickets – Register to Win Before They Go On Sale!

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - The St. Louis County Health Department officially opens a new COVID testing site Monday morning. This move comes as COVID case counts reach new record highs in the region.

The new COVID testing site will open at the north St. Louis County Recreation Complex just off Redman Avenue at 8 a.m. The site will take place in the parking lot, and it will be open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. That is also where St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold his COVID briefing at 8:30 a.m. Monday.