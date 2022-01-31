Josh Groban is coming to St. Louis – Win tickets EVERY DAY this week! Instagram Bonus Entry

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. - A female donkey was found by police in Jefferson County Sunday. Now they are searching for her owner.

The Byrnes Mill Police Department said on Facebook that they couldn't believe it when they got a call for a donkey in a resident's yard, but then they received another call about the donkey and went to check out the scene. Officers found the donkey wandering around in the woods. Some neighbors helped the officers capture the donkey.