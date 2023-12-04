FOX 2
Please enter a search term.
Posted: Dec 4, 2023 / 12:00 PM CST
Updated: Dec 4, 2023 / 11:43 AM CST
Submit
Δ
We asked our baking expert, Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef Andrea Boudewijn, for her best tips for making holiday cookies more impressive and less stressful.
If you’re in need of a new robe this season to achieve the ultimate cozy factor, you’re in luck — we’ve rounded up the top-rated options on Amazon.
Yelp predicts four big trends for 2024: dopamine décor, professional declutterers, mirrors, lighting and modern shelving.