We’ve got Dead and Company tickets EVERY DAY this week!

ST. LOUIS - Jewish leaders are worried hate speech online could turn into real-world violence as the St. Louis area continues to reopen.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate said researchers found more than 700 messages of hate speech posted between May 18 and June 29 in 2021. The messages were viewed more than 7 million times. Some of the messages included hashtags that included #HoloHoax, #KillTheJews, and #SynagogueOfSatan.