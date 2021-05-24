We’ve got JONAS BROTHERS tickets EVERY DAY this week!

Stacker collected information on the lowest-paying jobs in St. Louis, MO-IL, using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by average annual salary with information up to date as of May 2020. Job descriptions are from O*NET.

In St. Louis, the annual mean wage is $54,210 or 3.7% lower than national mean of $56,310, while the lowest-paying occupation makes $21,890. Read on to see which jobs make the list.