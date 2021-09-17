We’ve got ROLLING STONES tickets – be at the show on September 26th!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A prominent statue marking the Cherokee Street business district has been removed. The 21-foot-tall statue was dedicated in 1985 as a way for the district to distinguish itself. Now local businesses say that it, "does not appropriately honor the indigenous communities that have called this land home." Its new home will be at the National Building Arts Center located in Sauget, Illinois.

Artist Bill Christman was commissioned to create the landmark. Originally there were several options, including a trolley, that business owners thought would increase visibility. But, the Indian won the vote.