Win Chicago tickets before they go on sale!

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - An exhibit removed from the Missouri Capitol is now in St. Louis. "Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights" will be displayed at several locations in the region from November 30 into 2022.

The “Making History: Kansas City and the Rise of Gay Rights” is a traveling exhibit made in 2017 by students at the University of Missouri Kansas City. It focuses on gay rights groups from the 1950s and the struggle for the LGBT community.