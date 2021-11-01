Win Darius Rucker tickets before they go on sale!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
44°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
Veterans Voices
BestReviews
Top Stories
New book chronicles the history of rail travel in the St. Louis area
Video
Cohen and Clementine’s Creamery create ‘Peppermint Andy’ flavor
Traffic signals in Frontenac flash red this morning, treat as 4-way stop
Video
Structure on fire in Cahokia Heights Monday morning
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Horse Racing at FanDuel
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
New book chronicles the history of rail travel in the St. Louis area
Video
Top Stories
5 common falsehoods surrounding Alzheimer’s disease
Video
Top Stories
Money Saver: Get ready for next Halloween with deals from Walmart
Video
Tim’s Travels: Missouri History Museum celebrates Día de los Muertos
Video
Tim’s Travels: St. Louis’ favorite Halloween candy and traditions
Video
Powder Valley Conservation Nature Center celebrates 30th anniversary
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
China 2022
The Big Game
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
BattleHawks
College
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Blues goalie Ville Husso out on COVID protocols
Video
Top Stories
Astros win Game 5, stay alive in World Series
Video
Blues and Binnington shut out Blackhawks 1-0
Braves beat Astros again, one win away from World Series title
Tigers win at Vandy thanks to Badie’s big game
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
Win Darius Rucker tickets before they go on sale!
Top Stories
Win RENT tickets, the 25th Anniversary Farwell Tour coming to Stifel Theatre!
Studio STL
Ask the Expert
Arts And Entertainment
Keepin It Local
Fashion And Beauty
Feature your business or event
Food And Drink
Newsletter
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
Navy serviceman laid to rest in emotional service
Video
Top Stories
Prayer vigil held for fallen Pontoon Beach officer
Video
Top Stories
Man fatally shot at Illinois nightclub Saturday morning
Got leftover Halloween candy? Here are organizations collecting donations
St. Louis animation company debuts horror video game
Video
Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office asks for public’s help with homicide investigation
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Newsletters
St. Louis Area Events
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Regional News Partners
Search
Search
Search
Win Darius Rucker tickets before they go on sale!
Instagram
by:
Katy Viviano
Posted:
Nov 1, 2021 / 07:30 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 27, 2021 / 03:24 PM CDT
Close
You have been added to Daily News Newsletter
Subscribe Now
Daily News
Sign Up
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
‘Take a birthday’ – Missouri family’s sinister secret revealed
Video
One person shot in Florissant during drive-by shooting
Video
Three professional St. Louis teams push to legalize sports betting in Missouri
Video
Win Darius Rucker tickets before they go on sale!
City shuts down Pevely Halloween display, considers light display a business
Video
Missouri man accused in Chinese wife’s death set for trial
Video
Man fatally shot at Illinois nightclub Saturday morning
Latest News
New book chronicles the history of rail travel in the St. Louis area
Video
Cohen and Clementine’s Creamery create ‘Peppermint Andy’ flavor
Traffic signals in Frontenac flash red this morning, treat as 4-way stop
Video
Structure on fire in Cahokia Heights Monday morning
Video
Tuesday’s municipal elections will decide street repairs and maintenance
Video
Three professional St. Louis teams push to legalize sports betting in Missouri
Video
More News