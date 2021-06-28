Win EL MONSTERO tickets every day this week!

Skip to content
FOX 2
St. Louis
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
St. Louis News
Missouri
Illinois
National
Politics
Contact 2
FOX Files
You Paid For It
Hancock & Kelley
Legal Lens
Medical Minute
Proud to Serve
Pulse of St. Louis
Tools for Teachers
Spirit of St. Louis
BestReviews
Top Stories
One dead in crash Sunday in North Riverfront neighborhood
Video
Highland, Illinois continues cleanup from weekend storms
Video
Lightning causes Kirkwood home to catch on fire
Video
Funeral takes place today for St. Louis City firefighter Rodney Heard
Video
Weather
St. Louis Weather Radar
Closings and Delays
Weather Articles
Daily Forecast
Long-Range Forecast
Watches and Warnings
The Moon
Allergy Index
River levels and flood forecast
Storm Spotter Class
Share your weather pics
Watch
Segments
Live Video of Newscasts
FOX 2 Program Schedule
KPLR Program Schedule
Breaking News Video – 1
Breaking News Video – 2
Video from SkyFOX Helicopter
St. Louis Area Video Cameras
Newsfeed Now
Rogue Runner
Storm Runner
Tim Ezell’s Inspirational Moments
Tell Me a Story
Traffic
AM Show
Margie’s Money Saver
STL Moms
Pep Zone
Recipes
The Thread
Tim’s Travels
Top Stories
2021 St. Louis Filmmakers Showcase plans to run virtually
Video
Top Stories
Proceeds from new history of St. Louis fashion book supports emerging designers
Video
Top Stories
‘The Voice’ contestant from St. Louis wants you to get the COVID vaccine
Video
You can walk your way Saturday to defeat ALS
Video
Bethesda Hospice Care supports those with PTSD
Tim’s Travels: Buzz Dumpster cleans up Troy while feeding the needy
Video
Sports
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Blues
Kansas City Chiefs
St. Louis City SC
NFL Draft
The Female Field
Athlete of the Week
Japan 2020
BattleHawks
College
High School Scores
Prep Zone
Sunday Sports Extra
Top Stories
Biles, Lee lock up spots on U.S. Olympic gymnastics team
Video
Top Stories
Rain and heat can’t stop U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championships
Video
Kranick goes 5 perfect innings in MLB debut as Pirates top Cards
Meet the team helping US gymnasts recover at the Olympic team trials in St. Louis
Video
Rising star Malone headlines men’s Olympic gymnastics team
Contests
Proud to Serve Nomination
‘Tools for Teachers’ Nomination
Contest Rules
Top Stories
We’ve got EL MONSTERO tickets every day this week!
Top Stories
Beat the Heat at Raging Rivers Waterpark
Top Stories
Enter to Win a Weekend Getaway to Aerie’s Resort in Grafton, IL
Jobs
Get ready for your new Career!
Post a Job
KPLR
About KPLR
Watch CW Shows
Top Stories
You Paid for It: Why you should care if jail inmates are vaccinated
Video
Top Stories
Rain and heat can’t stop U.S. Youth Soccer Midwest Regional Championships
Video
Top Stories
Wildwood black bear sighting follows news of growing bear population
Video
Pedestrian struck by semi-truck south of Downtown St. Louis
North Carolina murder suspect apprehended in Jefferson County
Triple shooting near Bellefontaine Cemetery leaves 1 dead
Connect
Contact
About Us
Anchors and Reporters
Send us news and weather pics
Newsletters
Advertise
Be a newscast guest
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Frequently Asked Questions
Order A Copy Of A Newscast
School Closing Registration
Internships
Student Shadow Program
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
Win EL MONSTERO tickets every day this week!
Instagram
by:
laurarbond
Posted:
Jun 28, 2021 / 04:00 AM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 25, 2021 / 09:59 AM CDT
Close Modal
Suggest a Correction
Your name
(required)
Your email
(required)
Report a typo or grammatical error
(required)
Submit
Suggest a Correction
Popular
St. Louis Weather
Wildwood black bear sighting follows news of growing bear population
Video
Before building collapse, $9M+ in repairs needed
North Carolina murder suspect apprehended in Jefferson County
Black bear sighting confirmed in Chesterfield
Lightning causes Kirkwood home to catch on fire
Video
Missouri’s COVID positive test rate jumps more than 3% since start of June
Latest News
One dead in crash Sunday in North Riverfront neighborhood
Video
Highland, Illinois continues cleanup from weekend storms
Video
Lightning causes Kirkwood home to catch on fire
Video
Funeral takes place today for St. Louis City firefighter Rodney Heard
Video
You Paid for It: Why you should care if jail inmates are vaccinated
Video
Wildwood black bear sighting follows news of growing bear population
Video
More News