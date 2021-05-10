Win tickets to DIERKS BENTLEY at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on Oct. 21st!

Dierks Bentley has been a hit maker in country music since his debut single “What Was I Thinkin” hit the airwaves in 2003! Several hit albums later, he’s returning to St. Louis to perform live on October 21st at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre with special guest Riley Green for the “2021 Beers on Me Tour”! FOX 2 wants you to win tickets EVERY DAY this week before tickets go on sale Friday at 10am.

FOX 2 is also offering a pre-sale Thursday, May 13th from 10am – 10pm. Click HERE to purchase pre-sale tickets using the password: FOX2NOW

For a bonus chance to win, follow @FOX2Now on Instagram!

Official Rules