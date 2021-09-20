Win your way into THOMAS RHETT at Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre on October 2!

ST. LOUIS - Most of us develop lottery fever whenever jackpots roll over to nine figures. And while it may be tempting to plunk down a couple of bucks on the occasional Powerball or Mega Millions ticket, you have to consider: am I getting the best odds for my money?

Your chances of winning either the Powerball or Mega Millions are 1 in 292.2 million or 1 in 302.5 million, respectively. Those odds dwarf your chances of dying under highly unusual circumstances, as evidenced by the chart below.