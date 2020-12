ST. LOUIS – The new movie “Half Brothers” is a cross-culture story of a Mexican aviation executive who discovers he has an American brother.

The two embark on a road trip to discover the story of their father, who immigrated to the United States.

FOX 2’s Patrick Clark spoke with director Luke Greenfield and actors Connor Del Rio and Luis Gerardo Méndez about their experiences making the new movie, which is out now in theaters and streaming.