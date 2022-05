The latest U.S. jobs report shows there are two jobs for every worker. If you’re looking for a job, be careful or you could get scammed. Job scams have been around for years. Remember – you should never have to pay to get a job. There’s also a new scheme that thieves are using to steal people’s money. Sarah Wetzel, a spokeswoman with the Better Business Bureau, joined FOX 2 News to discuss these scams and how to avoid becoming a victim.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction