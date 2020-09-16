Crowdfunding site Donors Choose allows public to donate to teacher projects

ST. LOUIS – COVID-19 has changed our collective way of life over the past several months. As the nation goes back to school, teachers have become essential workers on the frontlines of this challenge.

School reopening plans continue to shift, requiring many teachers to plan for in-person, remote, or blended learning; and educators are scrambling to get the resources they need to be successful in this new learning environment.

That’s where the organization Donors Choose, a nonprofit crowdfunding site, comes into the picture.

Charles Best, the founder of Donors Choose, and Chicago public school teacher Amanda Calzada join FOX 2 to discuss how teachers can sign up and how communities can help their local educators.

For more information or to learn about project requests from teachers in your area, visit www.donorschoose.org.