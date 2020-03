Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – When thinking about retirement, it’s important to consider your Social Security and pension income, rental costs, and other expenses.

Marvin Mitchell, founder and president of Compass Retirement Solutions, and leader advisor Tom Elder join Fox 2 News to discuss ways to maintain the spending power of your savings.

Check out Mitchell's new book on how to retire early. Viewers can get a complimentary copy of this book by filling out the form located here.