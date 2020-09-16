Food Network host has tips for leveling up your fall recipes

Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – The heat the summer is nearly behind us and the lower temperatures mean fall isn’t far away. The crisp colors of autumn remind us that our eating habits change with the season. We can take advantage of nature’s bounty by picking up in-season produce to add a creative twist and burst of color to our meals.

Ellie Krieger from the Food Network joins FOX 2 News from her New York City test kitchen to discuss how we can slip some extra nutrition into our fall favorites and add extra flavor to our everyday foods.

Share this story

FOX 2 Newsletters

Sign up for a newsletter from FOX 2 to get updates about news and weather. We offer daily headlines, breaking news, severe weather, and forecast emails.

Popular

Latest News

More News