ST. LOUIS, Mo. – A celebration of girls and empowering them to know they are enough. That was the theme of the fundraiser “Let’s hear it for the girls” Sunday at the Majorette in Maplewood.

More than 200 people attended the brunch to benefit “Girls in The Know,” a St. Louis organization that educates preteen girls about how to navigate growing up in today’s culture.

My daughter, Lacey, and I helped emcee the fundraiser. We went through the program when she was in 5th grade. This is important because girls today are dealing with peer pressure, internet dangers, cyberbullying, and more. That’s where Girls in the Know steps in.