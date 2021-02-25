Harris Stowe State University President talks about classroom inclusion classrooms and beyond

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Harris Stowe State University is a fully accredited four-year institution. Its campus is in the heart of St. Louis. For more than 160 years people of all backgrounds have benefited from instruction at the school.

Harris Stowe, once a teacher’s college, was the first public teacher education institution west of the Mississippi River. Today, in addition to education, the university hosts more than 50 majors, minors, and certification programs over several platforms including business and arts and sciences.

University President Doctor Corey S. Bradford talks about diversity and inclusion in the classes and extracurricular activities offered at the university.