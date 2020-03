Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – Many of us like to see winter fade away but the warmer temperatures can bring uninvited guests into your home. You don't have to share your living quarters with bugs, spiders, and other pests.

The biggest pest threats this time of year are ants, termites, and wasps among others.

Jay Everitt of Rottler Pest Solutions visits Fox 2 News and says it’s important to get ahead of them before they get ahead of you and your home.