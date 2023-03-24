ST. LOUIS – The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have released a new report that shows teenage girls across the country are experiencing a mental health crisis.

What is causing this disturbing trend, and how is it affecting teens in St. Louis? Dr. Juee Phalak, a psychiatrist with Affinia Healthcare, shares what she is seeing among teens in St. Louis and how families can get much-needed help and resources that can lead to mental wellness.

If anyone is experiencing a mental health crisis, call 988. You can also call Affinia Healthcare at 314-814-8700 or visit their website to set up an appointment with a healthcare professional.