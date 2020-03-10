Making sense of the stock market swings

ST. LOUIS - Huge swings in the stock market force limitations for a second day. The Dow rose more than 800 points shortly after Tuesday’s opening bell. This follows Monday’s historic sell-off, when the Dow saw its biggest drop in history, with a decline of 2,000 points.

The market tumble was set off by both coronavirus fears and a new oil price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia.  

How unusual are these stock market moves?

Peter Lazaroff, chief investment officer at Plancorp, joins Fox 2 News to help us sort it all out.

