Options for tackling student loan debt

ST. LOUIS - The costs of a college education are sky high and seem to increase every year. Students are often left with crippling debt following graduation and it can take decades to pay it off.

In a recent survey from Student Loan Planner, nearly 60 percent said school loans are taking a toll on their marriage. More than 1,300 people from across the country were polled.

Travis Hornsby, founder of Student Loan Planner, visits Fox 2 Now to discuss options for getting control of your student loan debt.