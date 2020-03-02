Pet of the Week: Blitz

ST. LOUIS – Blitz is a 1-year, 6-month-old Australian cattle dog.

Blitz recently lost one of his hind legs but that isn’t slowing him down! He loves to run and play and is a very energetic boy.

Blitz would do best with an active family and someone who has cattle dog experience. Also, Blitz can get aggressive around men, so he might be better suited for a woman owner.

You can visit Blitz at the Metro East Humane Society at 8495 IL-143 in Edwardsville, Illinois during business hours: Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit MEHS.org or call 618-656-4405.