Breaking News
IL: 3,406 deaths/ 77,741 cases; MO: 482 deaths/ 9,844 cases. List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions

Rethinking Retirement: Coronavirus stimulus bill has protections for those who may have lost retirement savings

Interviews

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. LOUIS – If you weren’t already worried about running out of money in retirement, recent stock market volatility may have wiped out 20 percent of your life savings. But don’t plan on moving in with your kids just yet. There is a provision in the recent coronavirus stimulus bill that can help you stay solvent despite the recent downturn.

Marvin Mitchell, president and senior financial advisor for Compass Retirement Solutions, visits Fox 2 live via Skype to discuss taking an RMD.

Sign up to receive Mitchell’s free book here.

Share this story

Popular

Latest News

More News