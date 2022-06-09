ST. LOUIS — You may know her as the former star of ‘Welcome to Sweetie Pies,’ a successful restaurateur, and one of the original Ikettes in the Ike and Tina Turner Revue.

Now, St. Louis native and legendary soul singer Robbie Montgomery is debuting a new song right here in the Gateway City at a special concert.

The concert, called An Evening of Blues with Ms. Robbie and Latimore, starts at 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, at the Sheldon on Washington Boulevard.

FOX 2’s Shirley Washington spoke with Montgomery about the challenges she’s facing, being a role model, and her new music.

For more information about Saturday’s concert, visit: https://www.thesheldon.org/