ST. LOUIS – The CDC authorized a new updated COVID-19 booster shot last week. The shot is designed to provide protection against the original strain of COVID-19 along with the newest Omicron variants of the virus.

Dr. Alexander Garza, SSM Health chief community health officer and former head of the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, sat down with FOX 2 Jasmine Huda and Shirley Washington to discuss more.