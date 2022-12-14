ST. LOUIS – SSM Health is working to protect children from gun violence.

Research shows at least 111 kids have been shot in the St. Louis area this year. Twenty-four have died. SSM Health Administrative Director of Nursing, EMS, Disaster Community, and Trauma Outreach, Helen Sandkuhl, said there has been an increase in accidental and non-accidental gunshot wounds involving children in the St. Louis area over the last two years.

A community Christmas party is being held to give home safety information and free gun locks to adults on Thursday, Dec. 15 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. There will also be Christmas games and activities for children ages 2 to 14.

You are invited to attend the event, which is being held at the Rita Ford Community Center, located at 3353 California Avenue in St. Louis.

Below are links from SSM Health on gun safety:

