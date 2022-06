ST. LOUIS — Country music star Toby Keith recently revealed his stomach cancer diagnosis. The 60-year-old singer posted the news on social media, putting stomach cancer in the spotlight.

Dr. Olivia Aranha, a Washington University physician at the Siteman Cancer Center, sat down with FOX 2’s Jasmine Huda and Shirley Washington to discuss the early warning signs of the disease.

For more information, visit: https://siteman.wustl.edu/ or call 1-800-600-3606.