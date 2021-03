ST. LOUIS – Tishaura Jones and Cara Spencer are moving on to the general election in the St. Louis mayor’s race after finishing first and second, respectively, following Tuesday’s primary.

They advanced to the April 6 runoff to determine Mayor Lyda Krewson’s successor.

Krewson, who is serving only one term in office, did not endorse anyone in the race. Her spokesperson said she will do whatever she can to help the new mayor succeed.