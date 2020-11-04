Today is National Stress Awareness Day

ST. LOUIS – The first Wednesday in November, is designated as National Stress Awareness Day, and this year, ironically it falls on the day after Election Day. Coincidence or not, 2020 has been filled with added stressors.

The good news is there are plenty of ways of relaxing.

While you wait to hear whether President Trump or Joe Biden won the election, James Ahearn, co-director at Archway Therapy shares tips on how to identify, manage, remove, or reduce stressors in your life.

Latest headlines: