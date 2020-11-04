Today is National Stress Awareness Day

ST. LOUIS – The first Wednesday in November, is designated as National Stress Awareness Day, and this year, ironically it falls on the day after Election Day. Coincidence or not, 2020 has been filled with added stressors.
The good news is there are plenty of ways of relaxing.
While you wait to hear whether President Trump or Joe Biden won the election, James Ahearn, co-director at Archway Therapy shares tips on how to identify, manage, remove, or reduce stressors in your life.
Latest headlines:
- Family says 87-year-old Affton woman was on her way to vote when she was struck by car and killed
- Freeze kills pollen for rest of 2020; but some allergens may still bother in the winter months
- After election, Page says top priority remains COVID response
- Biden wins Michigan, now at 264 electoral votes
- Clark County, Nevada working ‘feverishly’ to count ballots, will give daily updates beginning Thursday