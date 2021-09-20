Apply here: Join the FOX 2 digital team

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Are you interested in the world behind the headlines? Do you want to work in the FOX 2 and KPLR 11 newsroom? We are looking for a digital reporter to join our team.

This is a short description of the job:

“The Digital Reporter should be a skilled writer who can craft headlines and content that provide value to the audience and driver user engagement. The reporter will use data to make decisions about audience interest trends. The reporter will be able to reach out to contacts, source the web and find information on social media to build stories that will be high performing across multiple websites. While the reporter will largely work from a single space, the ability to take photos and create video is a plus. A strong knowledge of social media platforms is expected.”

Take your career to the next level or start something new: