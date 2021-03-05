Featured Job: Account Coordinator for Jasper Paul PR & Marketing

FILE – In this Sept. 2, 2020 file photo, a customer wears a face mask as they carry their order past a now hiring sign at an eatery in Richardson, Texas. (AP Photo/LM Otero, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for an Account Coordinator for Jasper Paul PR & Marketing. The company is looking for an applicant who loves the food and hospitality industry, has 1-2 years of public relations experience, and is a great multi-tasker.

Job responsibilities include writing press releases, marketing copy, and social media content. You will also be expected to manage social media pages and have knowledge of page growth.

You can learn more about the job with Jasper Paul PR & Marketing here.