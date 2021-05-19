Featured Job: Accounts Specialist

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for an Accounts Specialist for a company in Earth City. It will be a remote job. The post is listed through Volt’s Talent Network.

The accounts specialist is expected to work closely with customers to develop business relationships that help facilitate a more streamlined approach to ensuring high levels of service are maintained.

Primary Duties and Responsibilities:

Manages the order fulfillment process, which may include all activities from order booking to complete delivery of product

Manages the general sales order process, which may include direct customer interface, problem resolution, analyzing, reporting, etc.

Assess purchase order history to help ensure customer deliverables are met and our financial forecasts are accurate (including placed orders and backlog orders)

