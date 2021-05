FILE – In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc’s Store in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With viral cases declining, consumers spending again and more businesses easing restrictions, America’s employers likely delivered another month of robust hiring in April, reinforcing the economy’s steady rebound from the pandemic recession. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is with 3 Day Blinds. The company is looking for an Appointment Services Associate. The employee will set up in-home or virtual design consultation appointments for potential customers. You will also share product information and services while generating enthusiasm for the appointment.

The role is looking for someone with at least one year of call center experience and remote agent experience is a plus. You can learn more about the job with 3 Day Blinds here.