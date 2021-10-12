Featured Job: Call Center Rep for BJC Medical Group

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Call Center Representative for BJC Medical Group. The Communications Specialist is responsible for answering a high volume of calls and other customer communications.
The position also serves as a liaison between patients, healthcare facilities, physicians, and practices to facilitate patients’ healthcare needs.
This position also utilizes an electronic health record system to ensure accurate and complete information is shared.
You can learn more about this role at BJC Medical Group here.