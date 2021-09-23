Featured Job: Call Center Supervisor at Clarkson Eyecare

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Call Center Supervisor at Clarkson Eyecare. The supervisor should be available to all team members, have a positive attitude, create trust, be open-minded to new ideas, work independently on various assigned projects, and complete all projects in a timely manner.

Responsibilities:

Develop, motivate, evaluate and coach staff on work procedures, proper call handling, attendance, productivity and teamwork to deliver excellent Patient Care.

Maintains a visible presence and is available to team to answer questions, monitor calls and give ongoing feedback. Builds a cohesive team.

Assesses individual and team performance on a regular basis and provides timely feedback regarding developmental needs.

Develops and maintains strong collaborative relationships with staff and internal business partners.

Ensures regulatory compliance.

Attracts, selects and retains high caliber, diverse talent able to successfully achieve or exceed business goals. Employee Retention and growth is key area of focus.

Drive and support overall departmental goal of Delivering World Class patient care, as measured by Quality Results, valuing our Patients Time, Providing exceptional patient care. Ownership in achieving Service Level and Shrink goals.

You can learn more about this job at Clarkson Eyecare here.