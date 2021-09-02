Featured Job: Client Relations Specialist goBrandgo!

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Client Relations Specialist with goBrandsgo! The marketing company is looking for a passionate specialist to advocate for and advise its clients.
The Client Relations Specialists collaborate daily with our production operations coordinator and are responsible for tracking every project and its tasks details.
Client Relations Specialist Requirements
- Proven work experience as an Customer Success Manager, Account Manager, Key Account Manager or other relevant experience
- Demonstrable ability to communicate, present, and influence credibly and effectively at all levels of the organization, including executive and C-level
- Experience in delivering client-focused solutions based on specific and varied customer needs
- Proven ability to manage multiple projects at a time while paying strict attention to detail
- Proficient with MS Office (particularly MS Excel) and/or Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides
Client Relations Specialist Desirements (+1s), Not Requirements
- BA/BS degree in Business Administration, Sales, or relevant field
- Solid experience with CRM software
- Experience with project management software (e.g. Basecamp, JIRA, Asana, Trello)
- Knowledge of industrial distribution models
- Strong understanding of digital technologies and trends
- Experience with Google Analytics or Google Tag Manager
- Knowledge of SEO: on-site, local, and link-building
- Awareness of B2B lead generation best practices and technology
- Experience with WordPress and HTML is an advantage
There is no salary information available for this post but the job can be fully remote. Learn more about the job with goBrandgo! here.