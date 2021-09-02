Featured Job: Client Relations Specialist goBrandgo!

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. On Thursday, Nov. 12, the number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Client Relations Specialist with goBrandsgo! The marketing company is looking for a passionate specialist to advocate for and advise its clients.

The Client Relations Specialists collaborate daily with our production operations coordinator and are responsible for tracking every project and its tasks details.

Client Relations Specialist Requirements

Proven work experience as an Customer Success Manager, Account Manager, Key Account Manager or other relevant experience

Demonstrable ability to communicate, present, and influence credibly and effectively at all levels of the organization, including executive and C-level

Experience in delivering client-focused solutions based on specific and varied customer needs

Proven ability to manage multiple projects at a time while paying strict attention to detail

Proficient with MS Office (particularly MS Excel) and/or Google Docs, Google Sheets, Google Slides

Client Relations Specialist Desirements (+1s), Not Requirements

BA/BS degree in Business Administration, Sales, or relevant field

Solid experience with CRM software

Experience with project management software (e.g. Basecamp, JIRA, Asana, Trello)

Knowledge of industrial distribution models

Strong understanding of digital technologies and trends

Experience with Google Analytics or Google Tag Manager

Knowledge of SEO: on-site, local, and link-building

Awareness of B2B lead generation best practices and technology

Experience with WordPress and HTML is an advantage

There is no salary information available for this post but the job can be fully remote. Learn more about the job with goBrandgo! here.