Featured Job: Customer Care Coordinator for UnitedHealthcare

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is a Customer Care Coordinator with UnitedHealthcare. The position is responsible for providing compassionate customer service and issue resolution to our members. Direct phone-based customer interaction is required to answer and resolve a wide variety of inquiries.

This position is full-time (40 hours/week) Monday – Friday. Employees are required to have flexibility to work any of our 8 hour shift schedules during our normal business hours of 7:00am – 7:00pm CST.

You can learn more about the position with UnitedHealthcare here.