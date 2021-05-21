Featured job: Customer Care Rep through USA Work at Home

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Care Representative through USA Work at Home. In this position, you will be taking inbound calls in a high-energy work from home environment. You will get to work with leading technologies and systems while having a dedicated team of leaders to support you.

This is the job for you if:

  • You excel at handling customer inquiries of varying types
  • You are an active listener and can leverage probing question skills
  • You have a proven track record for hitting performance targets
  • You bring an enthusiastic personality

What we offer:

  • Competitive hourly rate – opportunities start at $12.50 but can vary by campaign
  • Medical, dental and vision benefits plus added benefits such as 401k and paid time off
  • Paid training
  • Advancement opportunities – 80% of our frontline leaders have been promoted from within

You can learn more about this Customer Care Representative job here.

