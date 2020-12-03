Featured Job: Customer Relations Coordinator with Aerotek

ST. LOUIS- Today’s featured job is for a Customer Relations Coordinator with Aerotek. The position is for a job at its Chesterfield, Mo. office.
The post says the client is a leading commercial real estate tax consulting firm. The Customer Relations Coordinator will be gathering data for the appeals their clients are making in regards to their commercial real estate taxes.
This individual will make roughly 20-25 outbound calls and emails per day to clients to collect information for the analyst team.
