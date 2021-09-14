Featured job: Customer Service Advisor at Aaron’s

FILE – This May 7, 2020, file photo shows a man wearing a mask while walking under a Now Hiring sign at a CVS Pharmacy during the coronavirus outbreak in San Francisco. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s job of the day is for a Customer Service Advisor with Aaron’s in St. Ann. The role will serve as coaches for the customers, driving payment collections and lease agreement renewals. You will also build relationships with our customers over the phone and face-to-face helping them get closer to ownership.

The annual average compensation is $34,463. The pay reflected includes base wage for average hours and average incentive compensation over a 12month period.

The Work

Attainment and upkeep of customers’ accounts including maintaining updated customer information in the store computer system and documenting all customer payment appointments.

Direct contact with customers who have not renewed their Lease agreement(s) both in home visits and over the phone

Sell customers on the benefits of timely lease agreement renewal payments

Assist the Customer Account Manager in setting and achieving daily, weekly and monthly revenue and renewal goals

Assist with merchandise returns and guest deliveries as directed by management

Clean and certify merchandise in the Quality Assurance Center for all items personally returned

Complete and maintain weekly vehicle maintenance sheet and route sheets daily

Load, secure and protect product in company vehicle

Safely operate company vehicle

Assist the Sales Team as needed

Any reasonable duties requested by management

You can learn more about the job at Aaron’s here.