Featured Job: Customer Service Assistant at ABC Gateway

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Assistant at ABC Gateway, Inc. The job is for an entry-level professional looking to start their career with a local prestigious marketing firm.
You will take part in daily strategy meetings, take part in trainings, execute product presentations, and more.
You’ll be the perfect fit if you:
- Have 1-3 years of experience in a customer facing role
- Enjoy being part of a team and contributing to a collective goal
- Communicate effectively with colleagues and customers
- Possess a strong work ethic with ambitious goals
- Are eager to learn and hungry for growth
You can learn more about the job on ABC Gateway’s site.