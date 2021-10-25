Featured Job: Customer Service Assistant at ABC Gateway

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service Assistant at ABC Gateway, Inc. The job is for an entry-level professional looking to start their career with a local prestigious marketing firm.

You will take part in daily strategy meetings, take part in trainings, execute product presentations, and more.

You’ll be the perfect fit if you:

  • Have 1-3 years of experience in a customer facing role
  • Enjoy being part of a team and contributing to a collective goal
  • Communicate effectively with colleagues and customers
  • Possess a strong work ethic with ambitious goals
  • Are eager to learn and hungry for growth

You can learn more about the job on ABC Gateway’s site.

