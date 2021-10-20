Featured job: Customer Service Associate at Home Depot

Home Depot’s fiscal second-quarter sales surged to easily top Wall Street’s expectations as consumers continued working on home projects and gardening amid the coronavirus outbreak. (AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

ST. LOUIS– Today’s featured job is for a Customer Service position at Home Depot in Ballwin. In this position, you will be providing fast, friendly service to customers. You will learn about products using our tools, and provide information to customers in order to sell an entire project.

You will also maintain in-stock condition of your assigned area of the store and make sure it is well-maintained.

Benefits include healthcare, profit-sharing, and tuition reimbursement. You can learn more about the position by visiting HomeDepot.com